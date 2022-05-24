हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma booked for cheating production house, complainant alleges director took Rs 56 lakh

RGV cheating case: The complainant alleged that Ram Gopal Varma borrowed money from him for producing a movie 'Disha' with a promise to return it before the release of the said movie but did not repay.

Ram Gopal Varma booked for cheating production house, complainant alleges director took Rs 56 lakh

Hyderabad: Police in Hyderabad booked filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma for allegedly cheating a production house to the tune of Rs 56 lakh. On a complaint lodged by Koppada Sekhar Raju of Sekhara Art Creations, a case was booked at Miyapur Police Station under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

The complainant alleged that Varma borrowed money from him for producing a movie 'Disha' with a promise to return it before the release of the said movie but did not repay. The movie was based on the 2019 gang rape and murder of a veterinary doctor near Hyderabad carried out by four persons, who were later killed by police in an alleged encounter.

Raju told police that got acquainted with Varma through a common friend Ramana Reddy a few years ago. The complainant stated that he gave Rs 8 lakh in January 2020 and another Rs 20 lakh a few days later.

RGV, as the filmmaker is popularly known, promised to repay the amount in six months. Raju said RGV approached him in February 2020 and borrowed another Rs 28 lakh citing financial problems.

The complainant told police that RGV promised to repay the total amount on or before the release of the movie but in January 2021 he later learnt that the filmmaker was not the producer of the movie.

He alleged that the filmmaker cheated him. A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 417 (punishment for cheating), 420 (cheating and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) was registered against RGV.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ram Gopal VarmaRam Gopal Varma bookedRGV bookedRam Gopal Varma cheating case
Next
Story

Amber Heard lost $50mn due to 'fake domestic violence claims' by estranged husband Johnny Depp

Must Watch

PT2M49S

Namaste India: Kedarnath Yatra halted after heavy rain lashes Uttarakhand