Ramayan's Lakshman Sunil Lahri Watches Adipurush, Reacts To Controversy Around Magnum Opus

Mumbai: Actor Sunil Lahri, who played Laxman in Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan', on Wednesday, spoke up on the ongoing controversy around Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Adipurush'. Speaking exclusively to ANI, Sunil said, "I have seen the film. I am very disappointed after watching the film... The thought that crossed my mind was, why did I go to see the film? I didn't like the picture at all. There are only two things that I can say I liked about the film -- background music and the cinematography. Barring these two aspects, the film left me sorely disappointed."

"After seeing the picture, I had no clue how to react to it. Setting myself aside, since I played a character in Ramayana, even the people who sat around me at the theatre were not happy watching the movie. Two women sat saying to each other, 'Let's get up and take a walk. What nonsense are we watching?' To that, the other woman said, 'Let's see the visual effects if nothing else'. A man sitting next to me told his friend, 'What are they showing in the name of Ramayana?'" he added.

Sunil added, "This is not even a modern film. From which angle is it modern? By having characters sport tattoos, does a film become modern? Or is it the hairstyle of today?"

He added, "From the characters to the execution, nothing about the film made logic. I don't know for whom the film was made. They made Hanuman-ji speak the language of the streets. Ravan is shown as beating iron. Is he a blacksmith?"

He further said, "I had a lot of expectations from this movie. Since it was talked about so much, I had hoped it would make for a good viewing experience. When the media reached out to me, I said I won't give a statement till I have seen the film. After seeing the film, I just didn't know what to say."

Directed by Om Raut, 'Adipurush' stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan.