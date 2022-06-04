हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati hits back at trolls over nasty comment on 'Virata Parvam' poster

'Virata Parvam' is inspired by true events from the 1990s and is set against the backdrop of Naxalism in Andhra Pradesh. Sai Pallavi and Rana will appear in titular roles in the film.   

Rana Daggubati hits back at trolls over nasty comment on &#039;Virata Parvam&#039; poster
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Hyderabad: Rana Daggubati proved he is one of the coolest actors as he gracefully shut down a troll who made an offensive remark about his presence in the upcoming movie 'Virata Parvam'.

Quoting an insensitive remark on the recently released poster of 'Virata Parvam', an online user wrote, "What, these people can't even keep a standard in their own banner's movies? Rana's face is chopped off highlighting Sai Pallavi's. Trying to sell a film by showing a heroine is perhaps Rana's style".

Because Rana's family-run production house was also dragged into the situation, the Twitter user's comment is not only irrelevant but also insensitive.

Rana Daggubati

Rana handled the situation calmly and effectively, effectively shutting down the troll. "It is considered a privilege when you choose to be humble and allow the film to gain deserved attention thanks to the heroine's well-written role. Because it is my own banner, I am able to attempt such great things," wrote Rana.

'Virata Parvam' hits theatres on June 17, while the theatrical trailer for the movie will be out on June 5. Sai Pallavi and Rana will appear in titular roles in Venu Udugula's much-anticipated directorial.

Rana DaggubatiRana Daggubati trolledVirata ParvamVirata Parvam film
