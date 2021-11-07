हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan

Rana Daggubati shares birthday wishes for Kamal Haasan, Anushka Shetty, Trivikram Srinivas

It's birthday time in the Indian film industry as superstar Kamal Haasan, actor Anushka Shetty of 'Bahubali fame' and director Trivikram Srinivas all turned a year older on Sunday.

Rana Daggubati shares birthday wishes for Kamal Haasan, Anushka Shetty, Trivikram Srinivas
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: It's birthday time in the Indian film industry as superstar Kamal Haasan, actor Anushka Shetty of 'Bahubali fame' and director Trivikram Srinivas all turned a year older on Sunday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, superstar Rana Daggubati posted his pictures with all three stars to extend his birthday greetings.

 

He wrote, "Happy birthdays to some seriously awesome people I've had the honour of meeting in life!! #Trivikram @MsAnushkaShetty @ikamalhaasan."

Earlier today, Kamal Haasan had taken to his Twitter handle and expressed what could be the best birthday gift for him.

His tweet in Tamil roughly translates as: "Dear friends, hurry up and help the poor people affected by the floods; This might be the best birthday gift you can give me."

On Sunday morning, several parts of Chennai reported waterlogging after recording heavy rains overnight. The heavy showers have caused flooding in many streets and neighbourhoods. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Happy Birthday Kamal HaasanAnushka ShettyTrivikram SrinivasRana Daggubatispecial birthday postBirthday special
Next
Story

Rubina Dilaik's sister Jyotika gets engaged to longtime boyfriend Rajat Sharma – See Pics!

Must Watch

PT13M31S

How big is the threat of increasing cases of Zika Virus in India?