Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt celebrate their first Diwali after marriage, perform puja with family- SEE PICS

Mumbai: The wait to get a glimpse of how parents-to-be Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated their first Diwali post-marriage is over now. All thanks to veteran actress and Ranbir`s mother Neetu Kapoor for treating fans with their fam-jam Diwali picture. Taking to Instagram, Neetu dropped a Diwali selfie taken by Ranbir. The picture features Ranbir, Alia, Neetu sharing smiles with Alia`s mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. "Happy Diwali everyone," Neetu captioned the post.

Ranbir is seen donning a black kurta featuring golden embroidery while Alia opted for a pink traditional outfit. Ranbir and Alia`s Diwali picture has left their fans extremely happy. "How beautiful," a social media user commented. "Happy Diwali RK and your family," another one wrote. Ranbir`s sister Riddhima reacted to the post with red heart emojis.

See the picture here

Picture shared by a fanpage

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years, at Ranbir`s Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. After two months of their marriage, the couple in June announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood. She posted a picture which featured two lions and a lion cub. A day after announcing her pregnancy, Alia thanked everyone for their wishes.

Talking about Alia`s work front, she was recently seen in the sci-fi action film `Brahmastra Part-1 Shiva` which received positive responses from the audience. She will be next seen in her Hollywood debut film `Heart of Stone` with Gal Gadot. The film will premiere exclusively on Netflix. Apart from that, she also has `Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani` along with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film will release in 2023. On the other hand, Ranbir is busy shooting for `Animal`. He also has Luv Ranjan`s rom-com in kitty.