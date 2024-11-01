Ranbir Kapoor To Rashmika Mandanna: Celebs Share A Glimpse Of Their Diwali Celebrations

Mumbai: As the festival of lights is celebrated across the country, Bollywood celebrities joined in with enthusiasm, sharing glimpses of their Diwali celebrations. From Shraddha Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the stars brought festive cheer to their fans with adorable pictures and stylish looks.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were also spotted celebrating Diwali as the trio were seen visiting Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor on Thursday.

The couple was spotted in their car, with Ranbir driving while Alia sat in the front seat holding baby Raha on her lap. Alia looked stunning in a yellow suit paired with a pink dupatta, while the highlight of the moment was Ranbir and Raha twinning in beige kurtas.

Veteran actress Neena Gupta, who recently became a grandmother, also joined in the Diwali fun. She shared a couple of family pictures on Instagram, showcasing her time with loved ones during the festival.

Ayushmann Khurrana also took to Instagram to share his Diwali celebrations. The first photo showed him posing with his wife, Tahira Kashyap, both looking stunning in black traditional outfits. The couple was all smiles as they embraced the festive spirit. Ayushmann even shared a video where he was seen playing the dhol, adding a lively touch to the celebrations. His post was captioned, "Chandigarh Diwali celebrations with every generation," giving a glimpse into his joyful family time.

Ananya Panday shared a cute picture on Instagram, offering fans a look at her Diwali celebration. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actress posted an adorable photo with her cousin Alanna Panday's little one, melting hearts with her sweet moment.

Sonam Kapoor also delighted fans by sharing a beautiful family photo on Instagram. The picture featured Sonam with her husband, Anand Ahuja, and their little son.

Rashmika Mandanna was another star who wowed fans with her festive look. The actress, dressed in a white chikankari kurta, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her Diwali celebration. Her simple yet elegant outfit, paired with her radiant smile, made her a sight to behold.

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at her father Boney Kapoor's Diwali puja, making heads turn as she arrived at his office on Thursday evening. Janhvi greeted the paps with a bright smile, wishing everyone a happy Diwali.

The actress looked absolutely stunning in a pastel saree, a gorgeous mix of mint green and blush pink, embroidered with delicate floral designs. She completed her look with subtle jewellery, soft curls, and minimal makeup.

Earlier in the day, Varun Dhawan was spotted with his wife Natasha Dalal at their office for a Diwali puja.

The 'Bhediya' actor looked dapper in a white kurta as he got out of his car. His wife, Natasha, looked stunning in a pink kurta sharara. The couple smiled and posed for the paps stationed outside.

On Thursday, Shraddha Kapoor gave fans a peek into her Diwali festivities through her Instagram account. The 'Stree' actress looked adorable in a floral Anarkali dress. In the first picture, Shraddha posed with her puppy, sharing a sweet moment. Another image showed her celebrating with family, including her father, Shakti Kapoor, and her aunt, veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure.

Parineeti Chopra also shared a series of beautiful pictures from her Diwali celebration on her Instagram account, giving her fans a glimpse of her special day. ( With ANI Inputs)