Ranbir Kapoor's Birthday: Neetu Kapoor Calls Him 'My Pride, Purest Soul'

Neetu Kapoor celebrates her son Ranbir Kapoor's birthday on September 28, sharing heartfelt wishes as he enjoys success from his recent film 'Animal'.

|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2024, 11:33 AM IST|Source: IANS
Ranbir Kapoor's Birthday: Neetu Kapoor Calls Him 'My Pride, Purest Soul' (Image: @neetu54/Instagram)

Mumbai: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who was last seen in ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’, is celebrating the birthday of her son, Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor. 

On Saturday, Neetu took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture with her son. She wrote on the picture, “Happy birthday, my joy, my pride, my purest soul. May you always get in abundance whatever you desire or wish for”.

Ranbir, who belongs to the first film dynasty of Hindi cinema, the Kapoors, is the son of the late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The actor was born on September 28, 1982, and is the cousin of actresses Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. He is married to Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt, and the two are proud parents to baby girl Raha.

Ranbir established himself as a superstar after the earth-shattering commercial success of his last release ‘Animal’ which minted Rs. 915 crores worldwide, as per the industry tracker Sacnilk.

Prior to ‘Animal’, Ranbir delivered ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ in which he was paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film minted Rs. 223 crores worldwide.

The actor will be next seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial ‘Love &amp; War’ along with his wife Alia Bhatt, and his ‘Sanju’ co-star Vicky Kaushal.

Bhansali productions also sent its best wishes to Ranbir on his birthday, as they shared a clip from his debut movie ‘Saawariya’ which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

They wrote in the caption, “From the Saawariya of our hearts to a shining star! Wishing #RanbirKapoor a very happy birthday”.

Prior to making his foray in Hindi cinema, Ranbir worked as an assistant to SLB.

The film marks the reunion of Alia and Ranbir on screen after the fantasy action-adventure film ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’ on the sets of which they fell in love and began dating.

