Rani Mukerji Exudes Bossy Vibes In Monochrome Pant Suit At IFF Melbourne

New Delhi: Actress Rani Mukerji recently conducted a masterclass at the 14th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. At the festival, Rani turned heads as she captivated everyone in a chic ME+EM beige pant suit accentuated with black stripes. She paired the outfit with a Payal Khandelwal black shirt.

Completing the ensemble with a touch of luxury, Rani wore sleek black Gucci shoes. The actor's sophisticated style choice effortlessly fused classic elements with contemporary flair.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rani was last seen in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. Her performance in the film received rave reviews from fans and critics.