Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji opens up on insecurity about height, THIS actor's words helped her

Rani Mukerji has finally returned to the big screens with 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' on Friday, November 19, reprising her role as Babli.

Rani Mukerji opens up on insecurity about height, THIS actor&#039;s words helped her
File photo

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Rani Mukerji, who made her theatrical comeback in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' along with Saif Ali Khan, recently revealed that she didn't think she could be a Bollywood heroine initially. In an interview with a leading daily, the 'No One Killed Jessica' actress said that she used to be insecure about her height and her wheatish complexion. 

However, it was the words of actor-politician Kamal Haasan that changed her perspective and uplifted her spirits. He told her that she can't measure her success by the height of her physical standing but by how much she can grow in her career.

Speaking about the same, she told India Today, "But I never thought I fit into the heroine category in the typical sense. I am actually the opposite of a heroine. I am quite short in height, my voice is not heroine-friendly, the complexion of my skin is wheatish. I think when I started, I never believed I could be an actor. I grew up watching Sridevi, Juhi, Madhuri and Rekha ji, who were these screen goddesses and I never imagined myself up there with them."

"As my journey began, I spoke to many stalwarts with whom I had the opportunity to work. One of them was Mr Kamal Haasan and actors like him told me that you can’t measure your success by the height of your physical standing, but by the heights of how much you can grow professionally. So I sort of broke all those stereotypical conventions that an actress was put into in my initial days of Bollywood journey," she added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

 

Bunty Aur Babli 2 will release on November 19 and is an out-and-out comedy that will pit two sets of con-artists called Bunty and Babli, from different generations, against each other.

While Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji play the OG Bunty Babli, Gully Boy hunk Siddhant Chaturvedi and the gorgeous debutant Sharvari, play the new Bunty Babli. The family entertainer is directed by Varun V. Sharma.

