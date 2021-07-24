हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ajay Devgn

Guru Purnima 2021: Ajay Devgn pays tribute to his late father Veeru Devgn, thanks him for 'life lessons'

On the occasion of Guru Purnima on Saturday, actor Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to remember his late father and his 'guru' Veeru Devgn.

Guru Purnima 2021: Ajay Devgn pays tribute to his late father Veeru Devgn, thanks him for &#039;life lessons&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Ajay Devgn

Mumbai: On the occasion of Guru Purnima on Saturday, actor Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to remember his late father and his 'guru' Veeru Devgn. According to Ajay, it was his father who had taught him valuable career lessons. "Saluting my father (Veeru Devgn), my Guru, on this auspicious day. I was fortunate to get my life and career lessons from him. A valued gift that I carry with me like a badge of honour," he captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

 

Along with it, he shared a throwback picture of himself standing next to his father.

Last month, Ajay even penned an emotional note on his father`s birth anniversary." I miss you every day. More so today. Happy birthday papa. Life has not been the same since," he had posted.

For the unversed, Veeru Devgn was a renowned action-choreographer and stunt director. He passed away on May 27, 2019, at the age of 85.

