Ranveer Singh talks about starting a family with wife Deepika Padukone, wants a daughter like her!

Ranveer Singh

In one of the promos of the new quiz show 'The Big Picture', host Ranveer Singh spoke about wanting kids with his wife Deepika Padukone in 2-3 years.

File photo

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh recently spoke about wanting to have kids with his ladylove Deepika Padukone in a recent promo of his new quiz show 'The Big Picture'. Fans cheered for him as he endearingly spoke about starting a family with wifey Deepika. 

The actor had delved into the topic while introducing a contestant on the show. He also revealed that he loves going through Deepika's baby pictures and wants a daughter just like her.

Ranveer said, "Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gai hai aur ab 2-3 saal me bacche bhi honge. Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na.Mai to roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon, kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe bus meri life set ho jae (As you guys know I am married and may have kids in next two or three years. Bro, your sister-in-law (Deepika) was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos every day and tell her ‘give me one baby like this one, my life will be set')."

Take a look one of the promos:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

Earlier, Ranveer had revealed that Deepika had sent him flowers and a handwritten note to wish him for his new show's premiere.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh's new quiz show 'The Big Picture' is set to premiere on Colors on Saturday (October 16).

Ranveer will be next seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83. The film is based on the Indian cricket team's 1983 World Cup win. 

He also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster hit Anniyan on his plate.

Currently, the ‘Simmba’ actor is working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt.

