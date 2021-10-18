हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh thinks Deepika Padukone is 'Certified Hawty' in her latest 'cap or no cap' pics

Ranveer Singh dropped a mushy comment on Deepika Padukone's latest pics on Instagram and fans can't stop obsessing over it.

Ranveer Singh thinks Deepika Padukone is &#039;Certified Hawty&#039; in her latest &#039;cap or no cap&#039; pics
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone shared two beautiful selfies of her but with one vital difference - one with a cap and one with no cap as she said. In the Instagram pictures, Deepika donned a no make-up look and looked unbelievably gorgeous. 

Unsurprisingly, her husband Ranveer Singh couldn't help himself but shower his ladylove with compliments. 

Since Deepika had written in the caption, "Cap…Or no cap!?", Ranveer took to the comments and wrote, "Shawty is a Certified Hawty No Cappp" with a fire emoji.

Take a look at her post and Ranveer's mushy comment:

 

Ranveer

 

Earlier, Ranveer Singh had spoken about wanting to have kids with his ladylove Deepika Padukone in a recent promo of his new quiz show 'The Big Picture'. Fans cheered for him as he endearingly spoke about starting a family with wifey Deepika. 

He also revealed that he loves going through Deepika's baby pictures and wants a daughter just like her.

Ranveer said, "Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gai hai aur ab 2-3 saal me bacche bhi honge. Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na.Mai to roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon, kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe bus meri life set ho jae (As you guys know I am married and may have kids in next two or three years. Bro, your sister-in-law (Deepika) was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos every day and tell her ‘give me one baby like this one, my life will be set')."

On the work front, Deepika is busy with Fighter, The Intern remake, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film and Kabir Khan's '83.

