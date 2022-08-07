Chennai: Rashmika Mandanna, who is fast rising as one of the top actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, on Sunday, expressed her love for friends on the occasion of Friendship Day, saying, they had a piece of her heart. The 'Pushpa' actress shared a throwback picture with some of her closest friends including rumored boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda and penned down a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Captioning the photo, Rashmika wrote, "I am not someone who generally takes Friendship Day, Hug Day, Chocolate Day or Valentine`s Day very seriously, and I am not someone who puts my personal life out a lot? but these people in these photos (some are missing)... It's a surprise for them too! But I just randomly wanted to say how important these people are in my life? I wouldn`t be the same person without them? Some who I grew up with, some who I work with, some who I am not in touch with very much but they have still managed to make a mark so deep in my heart that they will always and forever be special! So, you guys I love you. A notification from you makes me smile. The random calls good or bad make my heart happy. I love you! Thank you for making me the person I am today. You have a piece of my heart."

For the unvesed, Rashmika Mandanna is rumoured to be dating 'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda. The actres is on the top of her game professionally. She will be playing the leading lady opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Varisu. She is also set to make her debut in Bollywood with 'Mission Majnu' with Sidharth Malhotra.

She will also be seen in 'Goodbye' alongside Amitabh Bachchan and 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor.