Rashmika Mandanna signs an autograph on fan’s chest, leaves him overjoyed- Watch

New Delhi: Rashmika Mandanna is an actress who enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress took the audience by storm with her dance moves on Sami Sami from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ co-starring Allu Arjun.

Now a video of the actress is going viral on social media in which she can be seen signing an autograph on a fan’s chest. The video was shared by the paparazzi account Viral Bhayani and has taken the internet by storm since it came out.

In the video, the fan can be seen requesting Rashmika to give an autograph on his shirt. The actress smiles and signs an autograph for him. The fan was overjoyed with her sweet gesture and thanked her for signing the autograph.

Fans of the actress praised her gesture and took to the comments section to share their love. “She is ever smiling,” wrote one fan. “I really adore her she is soooo beautiful,” wrote another fan with heart emojis.

On the work front, Rashmika was last seen in Telugu romance ‘Sita Ramam’ alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur. She played the role of a Pakistani student harbouring anti-India sentiments who is sent on a mission to deliver Ram’s letter to Sita. The film received immense love from the audience.

Currently, she is busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Goodbye’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. It also marks her debut in Bollywood. She will also start shooting for the second installment of Pushpa franchise titled ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. Apart from this, she also has Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Mission Majnu’ and Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ in the pipeline.