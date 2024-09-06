New Delhi: Earlier today, Rashmika Mandanna was seen at the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) office, where she appeared poised and stylish in a white top tucked into jeans, complemented by sunglasses and white sneakers. Her visit comes in anticipation of her upcoming film ‘Sikandar’, as she had gone there for a look test for the film.

Rashmika's appearance at the NGE office has heightened the excitement surrounding ‘Sikandar’.

The film, which pairs her with Salman Khan, is already generating considerable buzz. Fans are eager to see how Rashmika's charm and acting prowess will blend with Salman's magnetic screen presence.

Rashmika's growing popularity and her ability to connect with audiences across different regions make her a highly valuable addition to this high-profile project.

'Sikandar' is one of the most awaited films of 2025, featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is currently in production. Fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing this duo on screen as they bring this exciting project to life.