RAVEENA TANDON

Raveena Tandon Opts For A Gorgeous Red Saree Made With Recyclable Material To Beat The 'Blistering Heatwave'

Taking to Instagram, the actress, who was most recently seen in the legal drama film 'Patna Shuklla', shared a series of photos donning a plain red transparent saree. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2024, 07:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Raveena Tandon Opts For A Gorgeous Red Saree Made With Recyclable Material To Beat The 'Blistering Heatwave' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Raveena Tandon is surely the epitome of grace and elegance, as she treated fans to beautiful pictures of herself wearing a saree made of sustainable, recyclable material.

Raveena opted for a matching halterneck blouse. For makeup, Raveena is all glammed up with nude pink glossy lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, and highlighted cheeks. She kept her hair tied in a clean bun.

The 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' actress opted for golden earrings and matching bangles.

The post is captioned: "Red. In this blistering heatwave! #global warming is real folks. Wake up to it before it's too late. In a saree made of sustainable recyclable material by @vaishalisstudio." Fashion designer and wife of actor Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan, commented on the post and said: "Stunner." Sonakshi Sinha dropped fire emojis. In 'Patna Shuklla', Raveena plays the role of Tanvi Shukla.

The film revolves around the uncommon journey of Tanvi, a common woman, who takes matters into her own hands when she sees a student entangled in a roll number scam, and soon realises that she is pitted against a Chief Minister candidate.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions and directed by Vivek Budakoti, it is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

On the work front, Raveena next has ‘Ghudchadi’ and ‘Welcome to the Jungle’. 

