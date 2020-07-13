Rekha home-quarantined after security guard, 2 house helps found coronavirus positive

New Delhi: Veteran actress Rekha has been home-quarantined after a security guard and two of her domestic helps were tested positive for coronavirus. Rekha's hand has also been stamped after she was advised to quarantine herself at home.

Rekha owns as plush bungalow - Sea Springs - in Mumbai's Bandra. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had sealed her bungalow on Saturday after the COVID-19 cases were detected. The BMC had also put a board outside the premises declaring the place as a containment area.

Meanwhile, on Saturday night, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his actor son Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. The entire family and staff members were also tested after which it was found out that Abhishek's actress wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya have also contracted the infection. Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya have quarantined themselves at home.

On the other hand, Big B's wife-veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, their daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her children Navya Naveli and Agastya are coronavirus negative.

All the four bungalows of the Bachchans, including Jalsa in which they live, have been sealed and sanitisation process is being carried out.