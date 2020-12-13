हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
jhanak shukla

Remember little Jia from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'? Here's how she looks now

Jhanak Shukla played Preity Zinta's sister in 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', which released in 2003.

Remember little Jia from Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s &#039;Kal Ho Naa Ho&#039;? Here&#039;s how she looks now
Images Courtesy: Instagram/@jhanakshukla

New Delhi: Little Jia from 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' is all grown up. Her name is Jhanak Shukla and she is the daughter of actress Supriya Shukla, best-known for her role in Vidya Balan-starrer 'Parineeta' and TV show 'Kumkum Bhagya'. 

Jhanak played actress Preity Zinta's sister in 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', which released in 2003. She is also famous for her role in the TV show 'Karishma Kaa Karishma', which was much loved by the audience. 

Recently, we chanced upon her Instagram timeline and we saw a pool of some fabulous photos there, some throwback too. As of now, she is busy with a few collaboration projects. She looks beautiful and here's how Jhanak Shukla aka little Jia looks like now: 

Take a look at her photos here:

And, here are some throwback memories from Jhanak's lenses:

'Kal Ho Naa Ho' was headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan. The film also starred Jaya Bachchan in a pivotal role. It was directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Karan Johar.

