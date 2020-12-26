हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Malvika Raaj

Remember Malvika Raaj aka Poo, who played Kareena Kapoor's younger version in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? She's all glam now - In pics

Well, actress Malvika Raaj, played the young Poo in Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Remember Malvika Raaj aka Poo, who played Kareena Kapoor&#039;s younger version in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? She&#039;s all glam now - In pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar's family saga 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' (K3G) was a blockbuster hit with megastars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan making the ensemble star cast worth it. Also, this film introduced Bebo as Poo - the quintessential high-class, oh-so-perfect girl in town. 

But do you remember, who played Kareena's younger version as Poo aka Pooja Sharma in the film? Well, actress Malvika Raaj, played the young Poo in Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

We scrolled through Malvika's Instagram feed and guess what, she's all Poo-glam now! Take a look at her stunning pictures:

Interestingly, Malvika even participated in Femina Miss India in 2010 and has worked in a Telugu film titled 'Jayadev'. Reportedly, she will be seen in Squad alongside Rinzing Denzongpa.

 

