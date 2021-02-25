Remembering Divya Bharti on birth anniversary: A look at her iconic films

Mumbai: February 25 marks the 47th birth anniversary of 90s sensation and late actress Divya Bharti. She began her career as a model and later, made her debut in the Telugu film industry in 1990.

Divya Bharti eventually entered the world of Hindi cinema in 1992 at the young age of 18. With her doll-like looks and incredible talent, she won a million hearts. Unfortunately, the popular actress died in April 1993. It was reported that she allegedly died after falling from her apartment’s balcony.

Divya Bharti was only 19 years old when she breathed her last. Her sudden death sent shock waves across the nation, leaving her family, friends and fans grieving.

To honour her legacy in the Hindi film industry, we take a look at her most iconic films of the late female Bollywood superstar:

Vishwatma: This was Divya Bharti's Hindi film debut with which she gained the limelight in Bollywood, especially with the hit song “Saat Samundar”. The film was a success at the Box Office and kickstarted Divya’s career in the industry.

Shola Aur Shabnam: In this 1992 Bollywood romantic action film, Divya Bharti starred opposite Govinda. The film was a super hit at the Box Office and the song "Tu Pagal Premi Awara" added to its popularity. It was the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of the year 1992.

Deewana: Divya Bharti gave another amazing performance on the big screens for her fans in 1992. This was an action romance film co-starring Rishi Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan. It became the second highest-grossing film of 1992 and was a megahit among audiences.

Shatranj: Directed by Aziz Sejawal, Divya starred along with Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff and Juhi Chawla in this movie. The entertaining classic was a Box Office hit and is still loved by 90s fans.

Rang: A romance film directed by Talat Jani, it was the last film fans saw late actress Divya Bharti in. She had died three months before its release and the film was dedicated to her. Needless to say, it was a super hit at the Box Office but unfortunately, the shining Bollywood superstar was not present to witness her rise.

We miss you, Divya Bharti!