Rhea Chakraborty is a law-abiding citizen, stop speculating about her: Satish Maneshinde

New Delhi: After SC decision on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that he is satisfied with the proceedings. Now, her plea seeking transfer of Patna FIR to Mumbai will be heard in the top court next week.

"The Bihar government has already 'transferred the case' in which they have no jurisdiction to investigate. Once the case has left Bihar, the Bihar Police have no concern in the case. The Solicitor General of India was present before the Supreme Court today on behalf of CBI and submitted that the notification would be issued today. Till the matter is heard in the next week, the CBI being a premier agency is aware of its powers that need to be exercised in a pending matter before the Supreme Court. I would request all concerned to stop speculating about the whereabouts of Rhea Chaudhary. She’s a law-abiding citizen. The matter is sub judice", said Satish Maneshinde.

The Supreme Court has, meanwhile, directed the Centre, Bihar and Maharashtra governments, Mumbai Police and the father of Sushant Singh Rajput to file their replies on Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai within three days. The top court has also directed the Mumbai Police to file a status report on probe conducted so far.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that Centre has accepted Bihar government's recommendation to hand over the case to the CBI.