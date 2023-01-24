topStoriesenglish2565326
Rhea Chakraborty Takes Over The Internet With Her Cozy Pictures, Fans Call Her 'Golden Girl'

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 06:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Rhea Chakraborty has time and again served her social media audience with experimental photoshoots. From donning some of the best clothes to choosing a fun light for photoshoots, she has impressed everyone with her glitz, glamour, and simplicity. 

Recently, she shared a few pictures on Instagram and fans are in love. The actress can be seen wearing a white woolen wear dress replicating exactly how we are all feeling in this Mumbai winter lately. Posing elegantly in front of the sun, Rhea looks appealing to our eyes.

 

Today, taking to social media, shared a picture of herself in a moon, light, and warm mood, as she wrote "Find your light and it will keep you warm #rhenew #wintervibes" Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis.

Earlier, on Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, his former girlfriend Rhea took to social media and dropped a few unseen adorable pictures online. Many of her celebrity friends including Shibani Dandekar, Krishna Shroff, Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani and others commented on the post. She captioned the images with an infinity emoticon. 

 

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in 'Chehre', a film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi which was released sometime back. 'Chehre' is directed by Rumy Jaffery and also stars Emraan Hashmi who plays a business tycoon with a complicated past.

