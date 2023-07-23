trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639504
Rhea Chakraborty's 'Desi Barbie' Avatar Is Winning Hearts - Check Pics

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 07:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Rhea Chakraborty's 'Desi Barbie' Avatar Is Winning Hearts - Check Pics Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Taking the internet by storm, Rhea Chakraborty has recently shared a few jaw-dropping pictures of her looking stunning in an Indian Avatar. What's more? That's exactly how we would envision a 'Desi Barbie.'

Donning the shades of pastel pink, Rhea Chakraborty dropped pictures of herself from a recent photoshoot. Rhea is seen wearing a pastel pink sequin saree and has paired it with complementary backless pink blouse from the Manish Malhotra collection. 

 

To enhance the look further, glossy makeup is suiting the look well. No wonder, she looks like a true 'Desi Barbie'. These pictures created a stir and comments of admiration started to flow in.

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in 'Chehre', a film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi which was released sometime back. Directed by Rumy Jaffery, 'Chehre' Emraan Hashmi as a business tycoon with a complicated past. Thereafter, Rhea was seen in MTV Roadies 19 as one of the gang leaders along with Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati. The show was hosted by Sonu Sood.

