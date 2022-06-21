Rhea Chakraborty's latest sunkissed picture by the pool goes viral!

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty is back in the social media game after a brief hiatus. The actress always shares her life updates with her fans and followers online. Recently, Rhea took to Instagram and shared a post of her sitting by the poolside. She looked stunning in her sunkissed picture wearing denim dungarees.

Rhea Chakraborty wrote in the caption: In the caption, she wrote, “Of all the little girls and big dreams, Of faith that makes Human beings

Of strength and resilience that colours me,

Nothing breaks yet everything shatters,

In the end nothing matters”…

Talking about her look the actor looked as cool as water in a blue denim jumpsuit. Her tresses are left loose, making the entire look captivating. Fans took to her comments section showering love and appreciation of this blissful morning post.

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in Rumy Jafry directed 'Chehre' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.