NewsLifestylePeople
RHEA CHAKRABORTY

Rhea Chakraborty's latest sunkissed picture by the pool goes viral!

Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in Rumy Jafry directed 'Chehre' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 04:41 PM IST

Trending Photos

Rhea Chakraborty's latest sunkissed picture by the pool goes viral!

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty is back in the social media game after a brief hiatus. The actress always shares her life updates with her fans and followers online. Recently, Rhea took to Instagram and shared a post of her sitting by the poolside. She looked stunning in her sunkissed picture wearing denim dungarees.

Rhea Chakraborty wrote in the caption: In the caption, she wrote, “Of all the little girls and big dreams, Of faith that makes Human beings 
Of strength and resilience that colours me, 
Nothing breaks yet everything shatters, 
In the end nothing matters”…

Talking about her look the actor looked as cool as water in a blue denim jumpsuit. Her tresses are left loose, making the entire look captivating. Fans took to her comments section showering love and appreciation of this blissful morning post. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in Rumy Jafry directed 'Chehre' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

 

Rhea Chakrabortyrhea chakraborty picsRhea Chakraborty photosrhea chakraborty instagramRhea Chakraborty news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What other options did the government have on 'Agneepath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen next on Agneepath scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Government didn't learn anything from farmers protest?
DNA Video
DNA: Is your brain becoming a slave to mobile?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Trollers will face jail time in Japan, when India will bring such a law?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?