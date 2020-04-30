Rishi Kapoor dies at 67 in Mumbai, Alia Bhatt spotted arriving at hospital

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt, who is dating Rishi Kapoor’s son Ranbir, rushed to the hospital soon after the veteran actor died. Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday morning at Mumbai’s Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. He was battling cancer for two years. He was taken to the hospital last night after he complained of breathing problem. The paparazzi stationed outside the hospital spotted Alia’s car entering the hospital.

Rishi Kapoor’s last rites will take place later today at Chandanwadi Electric Crematorium amid tight police security. Mumbai Police has requested his family to perform the last rites directly at the crematorium from the hospital and not take him to his home.

Alia has been by the family’s side like a pillar. She frequently visited Rishi and wife Neetu Kapoor in the US while he was undergoing cancer treatment there.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by Neetu, children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir. Riddhima is married to an industrialist and she is based out of Delhi.

The Kapoors released a statement soon after his death and said Rishi Kapoor should be remembered with a smile and not tears.

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him," read a statement released by the Kapoor family after his death.

"He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way," it further read.

