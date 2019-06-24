close

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor's family time with Ranbir, Alia, Aishwarya and Abhishek calls for freeze frame—Pics

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who is currently recovering from his illness in New York City had a great time bonding with his fam jam and friends. Actor son Ranbir Kapoor, girlfriend Alia Bhatt visited Rishi Kapoor and they had many freeze frame moments.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram and shared some pictures. Interestingly, the Kapoor khandaan was accompanied by B-Town stars and friends Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Looks like Ranbir's niece Samaira and Aaradhya Bachchan too had a fun time together.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', the first part of the fantasy adventure trilogy by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

The film will hit the screens next year. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal part.

 

 

Rishi KapoorRanbir KapoorAlia BhattAishwaryaAbhishek Bachchan
