Riteish Deshmukh makes eco-friendly Ganesha with sons Riaan, Rahyl- WATCH

New Delhi: Actor Riteish Deshmukh, on Friday, dropped a video where he and his sons, Riaan and Rahyl have created a gorgeous, eco-friendly Ganesha idol to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi this year on social media.

The `Double Dhamaal` actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a video of the whole process. It shows Riaan, Riahyl and their friends crumpling newspapers into balls, cutting the cardboard and making a Ganesha shape out of them.

They took a little help from dad and mom and played around with Ganesha`s trunk made from paper. They painted the idol in yellow colour. The boys also do aarti with their parents also screamed "Ganpati bappa moraya".

Sharing the post, he wrote, "Every year I make an Eco friendly Ganesha Idol from recycled paper, cardboard or clay with Riaan & Rahyl. Finest bonding time a father can spend with their children. With each passing year they are getting more curious & with their creative juices over flowing @geneliad and I have to be on top of our toes. This year was surely a more collaborative effort with me taking the back seat. Vansh & Diviyaana joining in made this experience even better. Genelia encourages me to do this every year. I can`t thank her enough- love you Baiko. Bappa you bring so much joy and peace to every family. You are going today, all I want to say is-ganpati bappa morya, pudavarchi lavkarya!"

Arjun Rampal appreciated the Ganesha idol they made. "Wow, that`s the best Ganesha I have seen. #ganpatibappamorya," he wrote in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish will be seen in an upcoming romantic comedy `Plan A Plan B` alongside Tamannaah Bhatia. Apart from this, he has `Kakuda` alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem, `Mr Mummy` alongside Genelia Deshmukh and `100%` alongside John Abraham, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill in his kitty.