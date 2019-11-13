close

Sara Ali Khan

Rohit Shetty's reply to Sara Ali Khan on 'Golmaal' heroine casting is epic—Watch

Rohit Shetty&#039;s reply to Sara Ali Khan on &#039;Golmaal&#039; heroine casting is epic—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The most sought after generation next actress, Sara Ali Khan and ace director Rohit Shetty came together as guests on Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul season finale ensuring unlimited fun and laughter. The actress and director worked together in 'Simmba' co-starring Ranveer Singh.

On Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul season finale, Sara took the opportunity to ask Rohit whether he has cast the heroine for his next 'Golmaal' film in the superhit franchise which has already seen four instalments.

Rohit gave a hilarious reply which will leave you in splits. Watch it here:

Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul season finale will be telecast on November 16 on ZEE TV

On the work front, Sara is busy with 'Coolie No. 1' remake with Varun Dhawan and Imtiaz Ali's remake of 'Love Aaj Kal' with Kartik Aaryan.

Rohit meanwhile is busy shooting 'Sooryavanshi' with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The film is produced by Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar under their banner of Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions respectively, in association with Reliance Entertainment and Cape Of Good Films.

In the movie, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will be seen in special cameos. The film will hit the screens on March 27, 2020.

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Sara Ali KhanRohit Shettygolmaal
