New Delhi: Salman Khan who has consistently delivered blockbusters on screen. While the audience is excited to watch him in his next film, Sikandar, Superstar will be fulfilling his commitment to his cameo in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' that has sparked a wave of excitement.

Amidst this, Rohit Shetty shared what inspired him to make Singham. In a throwback interview, Rohit Shetty revealed that Singham was inspired by Salman Khan's 'Wanted'.

In a throwback video, Rohit Shetty said, “I'll tell you what. I made Singham because of Wanted. That was a phase when multiplex had come in.” He goes on to share, “It was 2009, I was making All The Best. PVR had just opened up, new. And that time nobody was making mass-action films. And Wanted was one underdog which came.”

#RohitShetty told how @BeingSalmanKhan's Wanted inspired him to make #Singham when #KaranJohar, #AdityaChopra everybody was doing romantic films. Nobody was making mass action films, #SalmanKhan brought back the Trend of Masala films!

TRENDSETTER FOR A REASON _#15YearsOfWanted pic.twitter.com/sp8PHDmu4Y September 19, 2024

He also shared, “I was like, the time has come back to make mass entertainer because even, abhi multiplex mein bhi seetiya aur taali bajne lagi hain. And in then, we made Singham in 2011.”

A source close to IANS confirmed that Salman Khan will be shooting in a studio, which cannot be named due to security reasons. It was earlier reported that the superstar will not be making a special appearance in Rohit Shetty's cop universe amid security concerns. He will be seen in Ajay Devgn's Singham Again as Chulbul Pandey.

Singham was released in 2011, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prakash Raj in key roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. The third installment from the 'Singham' franchise boasts a star-studded cast including, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Sing, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor. Singham Again is all set to release this Diwali.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is set to return on Eid 2025 with Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss. (With IANS inputs)