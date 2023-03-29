Roller Skates To Weekend Workouts: Tiger Shroff Gives Out Major Fitness Motivation

topStoriesenglish2589133
Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 06:04 PM IST
New delhi: While in the film industry, Tiger Shroff has made a space for himself as the youngest global action superstar, his social media is also proof of the fact that there is no one like him. He always shares motivational and inspiring videos of him from his workout sessions, MMA, dance, football, athletics, and various fitness-related practices along with his super stylish videos from events.

His pictures and videos inspire today's youth to a better lifestyle. Let's look at 5 videos that prove that Tiger Shroff is in a league of his own: 

1. The dedication

 

Tiger Shroff uploaded this video of himself from Glasgow where he is stationed for the shoot of his next, Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan, and in the video, we can see him going around town, on roller skates. Seriously, you're never seeing this on another actor's profile.

2. Weekend workout

 

The way he backflips non-stop into the weekend and calls the workout arena his "playground" on an off day from the shoot, it's clear that the actor enjoys very different things from what his contemporaries do.

3. Fight sequence

 

In this BTS video from a shoot, Tiger can be seen fighting off his 2 favourite stuntmen and honestly, only an action hero can have a BTS video also of him doing the action.

4. Best Bollywood dancer

 

Known to be one of the best dancers of his generation too, he takes inspiration from Michael Jackson quite often and this video of him dancing to an MJ song is just too cool where he also recreates the choreography and look of the legend, that too quite on point.

5. Sports fever

 

Besides MMA and gymming, Tiger's other favourite form of fitness is playing either football or basketball and we're pretty sure he is quite a pro at it after this video of him dribbling the basketball around in the coolest ways.

