RRR At Oscars 2023: Host Jimmy Kimmel Calls SS Rajamouli's Film A 'Bollywood Movie' At 95th Academy Awards, Netizens React

Oscars 2023: Host Jimmy Kimmel on Monday (March 13, 2023) was slammed for calling SS Rajamouli's film "RRR" a "Bollywood" movie at the 95th Academy Awards. Kimmel, who is no stranger to Oscars controversy, called "RRR" a "Bollywood" film -- which actually is a Tollywood movie -- in his opening monologue.

Soon after the slip up, several people took to their social media accounts to slam Kimmel.

"Why are they stating as a 'Bollywood Film' when RRR is actually a Tollywood film? There is lack of representation in the Western world unfortunately. Shame on #TheAcademy!" a user wrote on Twitter.

"Not even 15 minutes in and Jimmy Kimmel called RR Bollywood ugh," another user said.

Here are some of the reactions:

In 2017 as a host at the Oscars, Kimmel had incorrectly announced 'La La Land' as the winner of best picture.

He was then forced to navigate a tricky situation after the `La La Land` producers and cast took the stage to accept the Oscar, only for `Moonlight` to be then announced as the correct winner.

Oscars 2023: Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Will Smith For Slapping Chris Rock

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel started Monday's 95th Academy Awards with a joke on Will Smith's infamous slap of Chris Rock during Hollywood's biggest awards ceremony last year.

"Five Irish actors are nominated tonight, which means the chances of a fight just went way up," Kimmel joked.

"We want you to have fun, feel safe and, most importantly, we want me to feel safe," he told the audience.

"So, we have strict policies in place. If anyone in this theatre commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for best actor and permitted to give a 19-minute long speech.

"But seriously, the academy has a crisis team in place. If anything unpredictable or violent happens during the show, sit there and do absolutely nothing. Maybe even give the assailant a hug," the Oscars host added.

"... And if any of you get mad at a joke and decide you want to get jiggy with it -- it`s not going to be easy," Kimmel said while shouting out fighters in the audience like Michael B Jordan`s `Creed` and Michelle Yeoh.

Oscars 2023: 'RRR' team, Deepika Padukone Stun At Red Carpet At 95th Academy Awards

The team of "RRR" and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone led the Indian contingent on the red carpet of the 95th Oscars where India is vying for three trophies.

"Do you know Naatu? Because if not, you're about to."



- Queen Deepika Padukone announces ‘Naatu Naatu’ live performance at the #Oscars

This year, India-made productions have earned three nominations at the Academy Awards -- "Naatu Naatu" has been shortlisted for Original Song, "All That Breathes" is in the running for Documentary Feature, and "The Elephant Whisperers" for Documentary Short.

"RRR" director SS Rajamouli represented the country on the global stage wearing a traditional dhoti with mauve-coloured silk kurta.

His leading men Ram Charan and Jr NTR wore black velvet 'bandhgalas' with statement embroidery reminiscent of their characters in "RRR".

"The RRR at the #OSCARS!!! #Oscars95 #NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie," the official Twitter page of "RRR" shared the pictures from the red carpet.

Charan -- whose character Alluri Sitarama Raju was described as a soldier in the British Indian Army -- sported a medal-like brooch on his bandhgala. He was accompanied by his wife and entrepreneur Upasana Konidela, who looked resplendent in white. Jr NTR's sherwani celebrated the majestic tiger with whom his character Komaram Bheem has a face-off in "RRR".