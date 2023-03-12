LIVE Updates| Oscar Awards 2023: RRR Star Ram Charan Interacts With Fans Ahead Of The Big Event

LIVE Updates| Oscar Awards 2023: As the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gears up to announce the recipients of its honours this year at the 95th edition of the Academy Awards on March 12 (IST 5.30 a.m., Monday), Indian cinema enthusiasts look forward in anticipation of an exclusive Oscar coming home. Oscar Awards are one of the most prestigious awards in the world and the hit Indian film 'RRR' is up for its first Academy Award. The film's song 'Naatu Naatu' recently won the Critics Choice Award and also Golden Globe Award, and is now nominated for an Oscar.

The song is competing against `Applause` from the film `Tell It Like A Woman,` `Hold My Hand` from the movie `Top Gun: Maverick,` `Lift me Up` from `Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,` and `This Is Life,` from `Everything, Everywhere All At Once`. Not just `Naatu Naatu`, two Indian documentaries also made it to the nominations this year - Shaunak Sen`s `All That Breathes` and Kartiki Gonsalves` `The Elephant Whisperers`.

