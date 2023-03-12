topStoriesenglish2582688
OSCAR AWARDS 2023

LIVE Updates| Oscar Awards 2023: RRR Star Ram Charan Interacts With Fans Ahead Of The Big Event

Oscar Awards 2023 Latest News: RRR is on the shortlist for Best Original Song for the dance song Naatu Naatu, which won the Golden Globe Award in the same category earlier this year.

Last Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
  • Oscar Awards are one of the most prestigious awards in the world and the hit Indian film 'RRR' is up for its first Academy Award.
  • The film's song 'Naatu Naatu' recently won the Critics Choice Award and also Golden Globe Award, and is now nominated for an Oscar.

LIVE Updates| Oscar Awards 2023: RRR Star Ram Charan Interacts With Fans Ahead Of The Big Event
LIVE Blog

LIVE Updates| Oscar Awards 2023: As the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gears up to announce the recipients of its honours this year at the 95th edition of the Academy Awards on March 12 (IST 5.30 a.m., Monday), Indian cinema enthusiasts look forward in anticipation of an exclusive Oscar coming home. Oscar Awards are one of the most prestigious awards in the world and the hit Indian film 'RRR' is up for its first Academy Award. The film's song 'Naatu Naatu' recently won the Critics Choice Award and also Golden Globe Award, and is now nominated for an Oscar. 

The song is competing against `Applause` from the film `Tell It Like A Woman,` `Hold My Hand` from the movie `Top Gun: Maverick,` `Lift me Up` from `Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,` and `This Is Life,` from `Everything, Everywhere All At Once`. Not just `Naatu Naatu`, two Indian documentaries also made it to the nominations this year - Shaunak Sen`s `All That Breathes` and Kartiki Gonsalves` `The Elephant Whisperers`.

Read All News Updates Here: 

12 March 2023
16:15 PM

RRR Star Ram Charan Meets Fans In USA

RRR star Ram Charan who is currently in the US for Oscars 2023 interacted with the fans ahead of the big event.

15:44 PM

Jacqueline drops a glimpse of the pre-Oscar dinner

Attending the dinner party with the team of Tell It Like a Woman, Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez shared a series of stunning and sweet insider snaps. Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline dropped a bunch of pictures from the pre-Oscars dinner with the team of 'Tell It Like a Woman.' The American–Italian anthology film has been nominated at the 95th Academy Awards in the Best Original Song category for Diane Warren’s Applause.

15:29 PM

Where to watch Oscars 2023?

Oscars 2023 will be telecasted live on ABC. As per People Magazine, Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting this year`s award function. Oscars 2023 will be live on Monday, Mar 13 2023 from 5:30 am to 8:30 am.

