Rubina Dilaik goes for a swim in sultry black bikini, fans call her 'baby doll' - See pics

Rubina Dilaik shared pictures from her fun day at the pool with her friend and influencer Keerti Gaekwad.

Rubina Dilaik goes for a swim in sultry black bikini, fans call her &#039;baby doll&#039; - See pics
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik recently took the internet by storm with her latest pictures by the pool in a stunning black bikini with her friend Keerti Gaekwad. In the pictures, shared on Instagram, Rubina can be seen relaxing on an inflatable flamingo shaped floater in the pool with her shades on. 

She looked gorgeous with open hair and no make-up. Rubina had donned a black tube bikini and dark black shades going for a stylish all-black swimming pool attire. She captioned the photos aptly as she wrote, "#goodvibes only".

Take a look at the pictures:

 

Fans went absolutely bonkers when they saw Rubina's post and showered her with praises in the comment section.

Rubina Dilaik is known for shows such as 'Choti Bahu', 'Choti Bahu 2', and 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'.

Last year, she had bagged a role in the film 'Ardh' which is directed by singer and music composer Palash Muchhal and is about a struggling actor in Mumbai.

On the personal front, she is married to actor Abhinav Shukla. The duo had appeared on Bigg Boss 14 together and mended their broken marriage on the show.

