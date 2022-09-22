Saif Ali Khan as 'Vikram' impresses fans from the Vikram Vedha trailer

New Delhi: The Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Vikram Vedha' has been garnering praise from the audience and critics, ever since its trailer was released.

Actor Saif Ali Khan will also be seen in a never-before-seen avatar. While it will be a big surprise for the audience to see Saif playing such a role, he has put in great effort to get into his character. The actor immersed himself in the character, from vigorous practise with real guns to understanding the sounds and mechanism of shooting a real gun, in order to showcase realism on film. He adopted the way they hold guns and the way they raid buildings inhabited by gangsters.

Directors Pushkar and Gayatri talked about the actor's preparation for the role and said, " As the script called for, we wanted Saif to adopt the genuine encounter specialist cop persona. We were astounded by his rigorous research regimen, which included immense practice with real weapons and understanding the drill of using, the real weapon. Saif has put a lot of hardwork and his passion towards his craft is visible in his body language in the trailer and the film".

Here is the still from the film of the actor:

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment.

Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.