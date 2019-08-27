close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan opens up about Taimur Ali Khan's Bollywood debut

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was seen scolding the paparazzi for clicking Taimur Ali Khan's pictures, has now opened up about the buzz around his son's film debut.

Saif Ali Khan opens up about Taimur Ali Khan&#039;s Bollywood debut

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was seen scolding the paparazzi for clicking Taimur Ali Khan's pictures, has now opened up about the buzz around his son's film debut.

Expressing his shock over people speculating Taimur's debut on the film, Saif told Hindustan Times, "I am really surprised. Some people don’t know us well. I am very surprised that after 30 years of knowing us, people imagine that we would put Taimur in a film, or even allow that to happen in a nightmare scenario, or in an extended reality in the Twilight zone, or an episode of Black Mirror. There’s just no chance on Earth. We are not like that."

Saif, who was away with his wife Kareena Kapoor and kid Taimur in London for over a month, said he was happy being away from the paparazzi attention.

“I want to thank the paparazzi for having backed off from our house. They have shown class and dignity in doing that. My deepest respect to them, for giving Taimur a little opportunity to be normal. Taimur was in London (till now), and hadn’t seen a camera in a long time. I promise you he didn’t miss it at all!" he told the daily.

On the work front, Saif's web series Sacred Games 2 is received well by the audience. He will be next seen in Jawani Janeman.

Tags:
Saif Ali KhanTaimur Ali Khanjawani janemanKareena Kapoor
Next
Story

Salman Khan walks out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah-Here's why

Must Watch

PT31M35S

Watch Debate: Will the world support India on PoK as well?