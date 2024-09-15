New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest film, 'The Buckingham Murders', has been generating significant buzz, receiving strong box office numbers and widespread critical acclaim. Celebrated as her most well-reviewed project to date, Kapoor's portrayal in the film has been lauded for its authenticity and emotional depth.

Adding to the chorus of praise, her husband Saif Ali Khan has shared his admiration for her performance. In a recent interview, Saif, who is currently busy promoting his own film, 'Devara', remarked on Kareena’s role, saying, "I am really excited about 'The Buckingham Murders'. From the little that I have seen, I think she has killed it. I wish the team all the best." His comments underscore the impact of Kapoor’s performance, which continues to resonate with audiences and critics alike.

'The Buckingham Murders' also marks Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut as a producer, adding a new dimension to her illustrious career. The film, a suspenseful mystery thriller, brings together a formidable cast, including Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and penned by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, the film is a joint production of Mahana Films and TBM Films, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan herself.

Released in cinemas on September 13, 2024, 'The Buckingham Murders' continues to draw audiences with its compelling narrative and Kapoor’s standout performance, marking a significant milestone in her career.