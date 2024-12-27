Salman Khan Birthday Special: 5 Heartwarming Moments With Fans That Stole The Spotlight

New Delhi: Salman Khan turns 59 today! The superstar, known for his immense love and gratitude towards his die-hard fans and followers, never missed an opportunity to express his affection. Khan has always shown a deep sense of care for his supporters, contantly showering them with love and appreciation whenever he can.

Salman’s fanbase spans across all age groups, but he holds a special place in the hearts of children, who absolutely adore him for his charm, kindness, and the positive energy he radiates.

Let’s take a look at some of Salman Khan’s most cherished moments with his young fans:

1. Salman Khan On The Sets Of Tubelight

While shooting for Tubelight, Salman Khan had a heartwarming moment with kids. With a beaming smile, he was seen clicking pictures with them, cherishing the joyful interaction.

2. Salman Khan With A Young Fan

At the airport, Salman Khan hugged a little fan, sharing a delightful moment. The smile on his face spoke volumes about his big and humble heart.

3. Salman Khan On The Sets Of Sultan

During the filming of Sultan, Salman Khan shared a beautiful moment with kids. As the superstar hugged them, they embraced the moment with uncontainable joy.

4. When Salman Khan Was Impressed By A kid’s Six-Pack Abs

In a funny and adorable encounter with a little fan, Salman Khan asked him, “Chal, apne six-pack dikha!” The moment was as charming as it was entertaining.

5. When Young fan Touches Salman Khan’s Feet

At an event, a young fan expressed his respect for Salman Khan by touching his feet. The generous superstar responded with a warm hug, making it a moment to remember.