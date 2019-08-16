close

Salman Khan

Salman Khan celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Bina Kak

Salman Khan celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Bina Kak
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Jaipur: Superstar Salman Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with actress-turned-politician Bina Kak here.

Bina on Thursday night took to her Instagram, where she shared a string of photographs of her tying a Rakhi to Salman, who is busy shooting for the third installment of "Dabangg" in Jaipur.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@beingsalmankhan ..Celebrating rakhi with the one and only

A post shared by Bina Kak (@kakbina) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

SK ,Kabir n Jawahar !!! My life line !!

A post shared by Bina Kak (@kakbina) on

In the image, Bina is seen posing with Salman and her two children and captioned it: "Rakhi celebration at home Jaipur. Blissful having my brother like son at home... Shooting `Dabangg`."

In the second photograph, Bina said that Salman brings "in so much love and positivity with him."

She also shared a photograph of filmmaker-choroegrapher-actor Prabhudheva smiling at the camera along with her sons.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kabir n jawahar with Prabhu ..Prabhu deva @amritakak @ankurkak @beingsalmankhan

A post shared by Bina Kak (@kakbina) on

Bina Kak has acted in many Salman-starrer Bollywood movies like "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?" and "God Tussi Great Ho".

Salman KhanBina KakRaksha BandhanPrabhudeva
