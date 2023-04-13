Salman Khan Shares Glimpse Of His 'Halat Kharaab' Moment From The Gym- See Pic

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is setting new fitness goals as he shared a new picture from his leg day at the gym. The ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ actor took to social media, where he shared a slew of pictures from the gym. In the picture, he is seen sitting on the leg press machine in grey shorts and a black T-shirt.



The actor is seen flaunting his perfect calves and quads as he is drenched in sweat. For the caption, he wrote something that every fitness enthusiast feels, "Love hating legs day. Halat kharaab." Salman Khan fans who are just so excited for ‘Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan’ to release took to the comments section and shared their joy. “Fitness icon of India,” a user wrote with heart and fire emojis. “Never skip leg day bhai,” another user wrote.

See the pics here

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his next film `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan`. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, also stars Bhumika Chawla, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal to name a few. It will hit the theatres on April 21.



Salman Khan will also be seen in the third installment of `Tiger 3` alongside Katrina Kaif. The film will also have a cameo with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. After that, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will together be seen in `Tiger Vs Pathaan`.