topStoriesenglish2594558
NewsLifestylePeople
SALMAN KHAN

Salman Khan Shares Glimpse Of His 'Halat Kharaab' Moment From The Gym- See Pic

Salman Khan took to social media and shared a glimpse of himself after a hectic and tiring workout session at the gym.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 09:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Salman Khan Shares Glimpse Of His 'Halat Kharaab' Moment From The Gym- See Pic

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is setting new fitness goals as he shared a new picture from his leg day at the gym. The ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ actor took to social media, where he shared a slew of pictures from the gym. In the picture, he is seen sitting on the leg press machine in grey shorts and a black T-shirt. 
 
The actor is seen flaunting his perfect calves and quads as he is drenched in sweat. For the caption, he wrote something that every fitness enthusiast feels, "Love hating legs day. Halat kharaab." Salman Khan fans who are just so excited for ‘Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan’ to release took to the comments section and shared their joy. “Fitness icon of India,” a user wrote with heart and fire emojis. “Never skip leg day bhai,” another user wrote. 

See the pics here

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his next film `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan`. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, also stars Bhumika Chawla, Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal to name a few. It will hit the theatres on April 21. 
 
Salman Khan will also be seen in the third installment of `Tiger 3` alongside Katrina Kaif. The film will also have a cameo with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. After that, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will together be seen in `Tiger Vs Pathaan`. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?