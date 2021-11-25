हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan shares photo with Salma Khan, Helen and others on Salim Khan’s birthday

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan celebrated his 86th birthday on November 24.

Salman Khan shares photo with Salma Khan, Helen and others on Salim Khan’s birthday
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Salman Khan shared a priceless family portrait from his father - veteran screenwriter Salim Khan’s 86th Birthday celebration. The beautiful photo features Salim Khan, his wives Salma Khan and Helen along with his four kids - Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan. Alvira’s husband - producer Atul Agnihotri and Arpita’s kids Ahil and Ayat are also in the frame. Ayat is perched on her uncle Salman in the photo.

Check out the beautiful picture:

Salman shared the photo on his Instagram on Wednesday and captioned it, “Happy bday dad …”.

Salman is very fond of kids and had earlier shared a video of himself holding sister Arpita’s younger one Ayat in his arms and making her feed a banana to monkeys.

Check out the adorable video:

 

On the work front, the superstar is gearing up for the release of his film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. The movie makes Salman don the role of a turban wearing cop for the first time. Arpita’s husband Aayush Sharma plays the antagonist in the action drama. The movie is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and releases in theatres tomorrow (November 26).

Salman is also busy shooting for the current season of Bigg Boss 15 and Yash Raj Films ‘Tiger 3’. The actor once again collaborated with Katrina Kaif for the third installment of the film. Earlier, photos of him shooting for Tiger in Russia went viral.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Salman KhanSalim KhanSalma KhanHelenArbaaz KhanSohail KhanAlvira AgnohotriArpita KhanAayush SharmaAntim: The Final Truthsalman Khan family photoSalman Khan family
Next
Story

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover say 'Jai Mata Di' as they visit holy Vaishno Devi temple - See Pics

Must Watch

PT2M23S

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Jewar International Airport today