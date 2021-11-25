Salman Khan shares photo with Salma Khan, Helen and others on Salim Khan’s birthday

New Delhi: Actor Salman Khan shared a priceless family portrait from his father - veteran screenwriter Salim Khan’s 86th Birthday celebration. The beautiful photo features Salim Khan, his wives Salma Khan and Helen along with his four kids - Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan. Alvira’s husband - producer Atul Agnihotri and Arpita’s kids Ahil and Ayat are also in the frame. Ayat is perched on her uncle Salman in the photo.

Check out the beautiful picture:

Salman shared the photo on his Instagram on Wednesday and captioned it, “Happy bday dad …”.

Salman is very fond of kids and had earlier shared a video of himself holding sister Arpita’s younger one Ayat in his arms and making her feed a banana to monkeys.

Check out the adorable video:

On the work front, the superstar is gearing up for the release of his film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. The movie makes Salman don the role of a turban wearing cop for the first time. Arpita’s husband Aayush Sharma plays the antagonist in the action drama. The movie is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and releases in theatres tomorrow (November 26).

Salman is also busy shooting for the current season of Bigg Boss 15 and Yash Raj Films ‘Tiger 3’. The actor once again collaborated with Katrina Kaif for the third installment of the film. Earlier, photos of him shooting for Tiger in Russia went viral.