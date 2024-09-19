New Delhi: Salman Khan's father Salim Khan and the popular screenwriter was recently threatened by a woman during his routine morning walk where she told him if she should call gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. On Wednesday morning Salim Khan was on his routine walk when two people on the bike stopped and the woman in a burqa appeared and came close to the superstar's father and said," Lawrence Bishnoi ko bulaao kya".

The police probed the matter, and it turned out that it was a prank and both man and woman have been questioned about the same. The incident reportedly took place when Salim Khan was sitting on the promenade while he was sitting after his routine morning walk.

Lawrence Bishnoi, the gangster has openly threatened to kill Salman Khan over the blackbuck case, the gangster had reportedly asked Salman to apologise over the blackbuck case.

Salman Khan even faced open firing at his house in Mumbai where two people arrived on their bikes and tried to create a fearful environment for the superstar. As per reports Mumbai Police have arrested six people who confessed their crimes, the firing responsibility was taken by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang who dreadfully killed Punjabi sensational singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The shooters were paid Rs 3 lakh to fire outside Salman Khan's house.