Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata leave for Dubai ahead of his cancer treatment - Pics

Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata leave for Dubai ahead of his cancer treatment - Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata left for Dubai a day back and were clicked at the airport by paps. This morning, Maanayata put up her Instagram story which has the duo inside the plane. 

Take a look: 

Reportedly, Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata have headed to Dubai for a brief break as their kids Shahraan and Iqra are there. Later, the actor, who has been diagnosed with cancer might leave for his treatment abroad. 

Dutt was hospitalised sometime back after he complained of breathlessness. He had posted on social media about his medical break without divulging more on the illness. 

Reportedly, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with Stage-3 lung cancer in August this year. He was expected to fly abroad. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, he is being treated in Mumbai. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on

The actor celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with family in Mumbai recently and even wished his fans on social media. 

Here's wishing him a speedy recovery!

