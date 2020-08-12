हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer, here's everything you need to know about the disease

Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with Stage 3 lung cancer on Tuesday. He is expected to fly to the US for treatment.

Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer, here&#039;s everything you need to know about the disease
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@duttsanjay

New Delhi: Actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with Stage 3 lung cancer on Tuesday. He is expected to fly to the US for treatment. The 61-year-old star posted on social media that he is taking a short break from work due to medical reasons, but did not reveal about his cancer diagnosis. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on

What is lung cancer?

When cancer starts in the lungs, it is called lung cancer. It is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide among men and women. For the unreserved cancer is a disease in which cells in the body grow out of control. It is widely believed that smokers are more prone to lung cancer. However, in some cases, it can also affect non-smokers. 

When cancer spreads from the lungs to nearby tissues, it is referred to as Stage 3 lung cancer. Stage 3 lung cancer is divided into - Stage 3A and Stage 3B.

Symptoms

It is difficult to diagnose lung cancer at early stages. The signs and symptoms of the disease occur only at the advanced stage. It may include persistent cough, coughing up blood, shortness of breath, chest pain, weight loss and bone pain. 

Prevention

One can quit smoking to avoid lung cancer. People should avoid passive smoking too. Get a complete body checkup done on a regular basis.

