Sanjay Dutt misses wife Maanayata and kids on birthday

Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt is away from his family on his birthday on Wednesday. However, he is sure once he reunites with his family, they will have a celebration like never before.

Dutts' wife Maanayata and their two children, Iqra and Shahraan, are stuck in Dubai owing to the lockdown.

"This year has been a year of great learning for me. It's a different feeling since I'm celebrating my birthday away from my family but in the time of social media, we are not so away, thankfully just like how we recently celebrated Maanayata's (wife) birthday," said the father of three.

"I was shooting back-to-back earlier, and then the lockdown came into place. So, I really miss them all. I wish I could have spent all these months with them but their safety is of utmost importance right now," he added.

But he is positive about the future.

"I'm sure once we all reunite, we will have a celebration like never before. I thank everyone for their invaluable wishes and hope that we all pass through this time, safe together. My best and warm wishes to everyone," said Dutt.

Dutt's eldest child, daughter Trishala, from first wife late Richa Sharma, lives in the US.

On the work front, the first look of Dutt's character, Adheera, in the upcoming "KGF Chapter 2" was unveiled on Wednesday. He said he could not have asked for a better birthday gift.