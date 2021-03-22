हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sanjay Dutt spends quality time with family, wife Maanayata Dutt shares adorable photo

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata recently shared a picture-perfect family photo on social media. The photo shows mother-daughter duo Maanayata and Iqra dressed up in similar pink nightsuits as the actor hugs them from behind. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Maanayata Dutt recently took to her Instagram handle to treat Sanjay Dutt's fans with a picture perfect family photo. Sanjay Dutt looked elated to be spending time with his wife Maanyata and daughter Iqra. 

In the picture, the actor can be seen hugging his wife from behind, with their daughter Iqra leaning into them, with one another close family relative. The mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning in adorable pink night suits. The one thing that makes it a 'Picture perfect' snap, are the two adorable furballs who seem to be playing with the family.

On the work front, Sanjay has quite a vast trajectory of films in his basket. With projects like, 'KGF Chapter 2', 'Shamsheraa' and 'Toolsidaas Junior', the audience is very excited to witness the actor's magic on-screen.

