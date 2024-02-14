trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721210
SANJAYY DUTT

Sanjay Dutt To Attend Event In Dubai With Wasim Akram, Deets Inside

The launch event, held at the iconic Burj Khalifa, attracted a high-profile gathering, including Bollywood stars like Sanjay Dutt and cricketer Wasim Akram. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 02:41 PM IST
Sanjay Dutt To Attend Event In Dubai With Wasim Akram, Deets Inside

New Delhi: Businessman Muhammad Umar Khan launched the BFIC Gold Network, an innovation in blockchain and digital currencies. The launch event, held at the iconic Burj Khalifa, attracted a high-profile gathering, including Bollywood stars like Sanjay Dutt and cricketer Wasim Akram.

The primary focus of the event was to showcase the innovation behind the BFIC Gold Network, highlighting its significance in the rapidly evolving world of blockchain and digital currencies. 

In an era where the digital currency landscape is continually evolving, collaboration among industry stakeholders, regulators, and innovators is crucial. The developments in blockchain and digital currency extend beyond mere headlines; they signify a fundamental shift in global transactions, communication, and collaboration. 

