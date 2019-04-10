Saqib Saleem believes in working on himself

New Delhi: Actor Saqib Saleem says he believes in working on himself and growing "personally or professionally".

Asked what are his major learnings in life, Saqib told IANS: "Just to keep working on yourself whether it`s personally or professionally. Be patient and always keep persevering."

Earlier this week, Saqib turned a year older. He spent his day working on his upcoming Hindi film "`83", which will bring alive on the big screen the story of India`s 1983 Cricket World Cup victory.

"It was a working birthday for me. I love working, so no complaints. I wouldn`t have had it any other way," added the 31-year-old.

From Ranveer Singh playing the iconic Kapil Dev, to Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib as Mohinder Amarnath, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil -- "`83" has a huge ensemble cast. The versatile Pankaj Tripathi will be seen essaying team manager Man Singh.

"`83", presented by Reliance Entertainment, also stars popular Punjabi actor Ammy Virk and YouTube sensation Sahil Khattar. The shooting will begin with a 100-day schedule from May 15 in London.