close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Saqib Saleem

Saqib Saleem believes in working on himself

Actor Saqib Saleem says he believes in working on himself and growing "personally or professionally".

Saqib Saleem believes in working on himself

New Delhi: Actor Saqib Saleem says he believes in working on himself and growing "personally or professionally".

Asked what are his major learnings in life, Saqib told IANS: "Just to keep working on yourself whether it`s personally or professionally. Be patient and always keep persevering."

Earlier this week, Saqib turned a year older. He spent his day working on his upcoming Hindi film "`83", which will bring alive on the big screen the story of India`s 1983 Cricket World Cup victory.

"It was a working birthday for me. I love working, so no complaints. I wouldn`t have had it any other way," added the 31-year-old. 

From Ranveer Singh playing the iconic Kapil Dev, to Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib as Mohinder Amarnath, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil -- "`83" has a huge ensemble cast. The versatile Pankaj Tripathi will be seen essaying team manager Man Singh.

"`83", presented by Reliance Entertainment, also stars popular Punjabi actor Ammy Virk and YouTube sensation Sahil Khattar. The shooting will begin with a 100-day schedule from May 15 in London.

Tags:
Saqib Saleem83Kabir Khan
Next
Story

Nora Fatehi steps out in the city, looks angelic in white—Pics

Must Watch

PT3M6S

Deshhit: Watch 'Viral Chunavi Vachan'