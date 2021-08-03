हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

'Naak kaat di maine': Sara Ali Khan apologises to Amrita Singh, father Saif in latest post

Actor Sara Ali Khan is back with her 'knock knock' jokes but this time, its more like "knock out" for her as in a Tuesday social media post she revealed that she has injured her nose.

&#039;Naak kaat di maine&#039;: Sara Ali Khan apologises to Amrita Singh, father Saif in latest post
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Sara Ali Khan is back with her 'knock knock' jokes but this time, its more like "knock out" for her as in a Tuesday social media post she revealed that she has injured her nose.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared a short video where she could be seen with an adhesive bandage on her nose while telling her followers a 'knock-knock' joke.

"Knock-knock, who's there? Knock... Who?" she could be heard saying in the clip.

 

As the video continues, she removes the bandage to reveal her wounded nose and says, "More like, knock out."

Sharing the video, she also wrote an apology note to her mother Amrita Singh, father Saif Ali Khan, and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan that reads "Sorry Amma Abba Iggy. Naak kaat di maine."

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than one million views within an hour of being posted, with hundreds of concerned fans and followers sending her get-well-soon wishes in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sara Ali KhanSaif Ali KhanAmrita SinghIbrahim Ali Khaninjured noseadhesive bandage
Next
Story

Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar accuses him of domestic violence, sex with multiple women

Must Watch

PT7M42S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary; Aug 03, 2021