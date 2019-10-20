Sara Ali Khan shares a glimpse of her first IIFA performance—Watch

New Delhi: The prestigious IIFA Awards 2019 were held in Mumbai a couple of days back and was high on glitz, glamour and entertainment. The event saw an array of Bollywood stars including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan to name a few.

Actresses Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, who made their Bollywood debut last year, were also present at the much-awaited awards night.

Sara performed at the IIFA for the very first time and shared a glimpse of her performance on Instagram.

Check out her post here:

Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh, Sara made an impressive debut in the film world last year with 'Kedarnath'. She also won the Best Debut Actor (Female) award at IIFA 2019. She will next be seen with rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's 'Aaj Kal'.

She is also a part of Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1'. Helmed by David Dhawan, 'Coolie No. 1' is a remake of the 1995 blockbuster of the same name.