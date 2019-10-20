close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan shares a glimpse of her first IIFA performance—Watch

Sara Ali Khan won the Best Debut Actor (Female) award at IIFA 2019. She took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her performance from the awards night.

Sara Ali Khan shares a glimpse of her first IIFA performance—Watch

New Delhi: The prestigious IIFA Awards 2019 were held in Mumbai a couple of days back and was high on glitz, glamour and entertainment. The event saw an array of Bollywood stars including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan to name a few.

Actresses Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, who made their Bollywood debut last year, were also present at the much-awaited awards night.

Sara performed at the IIFA for the very first time and shared a glimpse of her performance on Instagram.

Check out her post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh, Sara made an impressive debut in the film world last year with 'Kedarnath'. She also won the Best Debut Actor (Female) award at IIFA 2019. She will next be seen with rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's 'Aaj Kal'.

She is also a part of Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1'. Helmed by David Dhawan, 'Coolie No. 1' is a remake of the 1995 blockbuster of the same name.

Tags:
Sara Ali KhanIIFA 2019Sara Ali Khan dance
Next
Story

Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in a backless red gown at Vogue Women of the Year Awards—Pics

Must Watch

PT25M5S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day