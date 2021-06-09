Sara Ali Khan's fresh pic with mommy Amrita Singh is too cute to be missed!

New Delhi: Actress Sara Ali Khan, an avid social media user took to Instagram and posted a candid click with mother and actress Amrita Singh. She can be seen getting a champi from her mommy dearest.

Sara, who is often seen sharing beautiful memories with her mother has once again shared a photo of her champi session and the actress is seen enjoying it to the core.

Posting a picture on her Instagram handle, Sara chose family, baby, head massage emoticons along with a heart emoji.

In the picture, we can see Sara enjoying her head massage session from her mother Amrita, and the duo smiles while posing for the camera. Clad in a white shirt, Sara looks cute as always while Amrita wore a blue salwar kameez.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1, alongside Varun Dhawan in 2020. Apart from that, she has ‘Atrangi Re’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in her kitty. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai.